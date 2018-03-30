EU to seize UK-owned .eu domains after Brexit

When the UK leaves the EU next year, it will lose whatever .eu domains it owns.

The European Commission announced it will cancel more than 300.000 domains under the .eu top-level with a UK registrant following Brexit, which is now just a year away.

"As of the withdrawal date, undertakings and organisations that are established in the United Kingdom but not in the EU and natural persons who reside in the United Kingdom will no longer be eligible to register .eu domain names," the document states, adding, "or if they are .eu registrants, to renew .eu domain names registered before the withdrawal date."

The European Commission also added that .eu domains can be terminated without the right for appeal.

"As a result of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom, a holder of a domain name does no longer fulfil the general eligibility criteria... the Registry for .eu will be entitled to revoke such domain name on its own initiative and without submitting the dispute to any extrajudicial settlement of conflicts."

The Register says there are 317.000 UK-owned EU domains, roughly 10 per cent of the registry's total.

But it's not all gloom and doom – arrangements can be made.

The decree is "subject to any transitional arrangement that may be contained in a possible withdrawal agreement", it was said.

