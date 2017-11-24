EU wants taskforce to coordinate multiple Uber investigations

EU privacy regulators will meet up next week to discuss launching a major investigation into Uber's cover up of a large data breach last year.

On the table, according to multiple media reports, is a potential creation of an EU-wide taskforce assigned with coordinating multiple investigations.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed this week that the ride-sharing company had hid a cybersecurity incident which occurred last year and exposed private data from roughly 57 million Uber users.

The chair of Article 29 Working Party (EU data protection body) said the breach will be on the table November 28 and 29. EU data protection authorities cannot impose joint sanctions, it was added.

“We cannot but voice our strong concern for the breach suffered by Uber, which was reported belatedly by the U.S. company. We initiated our inquiries and are gathering all the information that can help us assess the scope of the data breach and take the appropriate steps to protect any Italian citizens involved,” said Antonello Soro, President of the Italian Data Protection Authority on Wednesday.

The UK voiced similar worries, saying hiding the data breach raised “huge concerns” about Uber’s data policies and ethics.

Uber paid the hackers $100,000 to stay quiet about the breach

The stolen information included names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers of Uber users around the world, and the names and license numbers of 600,000 U.S. drivers, Khosrowshahi said. Uber declined to say what other countries may be affected.

Image Credit: Melies The Bunny / Flickr