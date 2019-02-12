EU will face sanctions if they deal with Huawei

The US has gone from warning its allies not to do business with Huawei, to straight up blackmailing them.

In the latest twist of events, a US envoy has said if the EU states do business with the Chinese, they can expect a ‘disadvantage’ when doing business with the USA.

Speaking in Brussels, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Trump's envoy, said his country is trying to get all Chinese countries developing 5G tech – banned from the States and its allies. He reiterated that the Chines are using their 5G tech to spy on their adversaries.

"There are no compelling reasons that I can see to do business with the Chinese, so long as they have the structure in place to reach in and manipulate or spy on their customers," said Ambassador Sondland.

"Those who are charging ahead blindly and embracing the Chinese technology without regard to these concerns may find themselves in a disadvantage in dealing with us."

The US has been warning for months now, that Huawei’s 5G gear can come with potential backdoors that the Chinese government can use to spy on whoever uses that network for communication. Given that Huawei is competing for business all over the world, that means that the Chinese could potentially spy on anyone and everyone.

Some countries already banned Huawei from competing for 5G projects, while others are still considering such a move. Those countries include the States, the UK, Japan, Italy, Germany, New Zealand, to name a few.

Huawei, on the other hand, says these are false accusations and that there is zero proof of flaws in their network infrastructure. The company said the Chinese government never asked for such a backdoor, nor would it comply even if it did.

Recently, Huawei’s representative suggested EU supervision to ensure full transparency.

The company’s CFO is under house arrest in Canada, awaiting extradition to the States, under accusations of fraud. Another employee was arrested in Poland for spying, and was later fired.

