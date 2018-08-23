Europe is still leading the way when it comes to cloud adoption

Businesses across the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) are faster than anyone else when it comes to adopting cloud technologies.

This is according to a new report by Bitglass, which found more than four in five (84 per cent) organisations in the region have migrated to apps like Office 365, AWS, G Suite and Slack. This means that the adoption of cloud technologies has increased by 27 per cent, compared to 2016.

Office 365 is the most adopted cloud app, with a jump in adoption of 51 per cent, compared to two years ago, re aching 65 per cent now. AWS’s features are most popular in this region. While worldwide, its adoption is at eight per cent, it sits at 21.8 in the EMEA region.

At the same time, organisations lack even the most basic security tools. Just 47 per cent of analysed organisations have SSO (single sign-on) tools in use.

Rich Campagna, CMO at Bitglass said: “The results of this survey reinforce what we found in our 2016 study – organisations in EMEA are embracing cloud productivity apps but still lack the security tools necessary to protect data. In cloud-first environments, security must evolve to protect data on many more endpoints and in many more applications.”

