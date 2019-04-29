Europe lags behind in race to the cloud

Europe is lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to cloud development and data solutions, a new report by O'Reilly Media claims.

Organisations in the Old Continent are doing their best this year to catch up, but old roadblocks are still causing frustrations.

The report says that organisations in the EU are ‘slower’ to adapt to cloud-based data infrastructures, compared to other companies around the globe. Less than a quarter have been using cloud in production for more than four years – less than the global average. A third of companies in the EU are ‘just exploring’ cloud options.

The same thing goes for serverless. Almost two thirds (63 per cent) don’t use platforms like AWS or Nuclio, again more than the global average.

However, these organisations understand they’re behind and they’re doing a lot to try and catch up, but there are problems that are, in good measure, beyond their reach. These organisations are ‘investing massively’ in solutions that will allow better accessibility and data usage.

But the lack of a skilled workforce is holding them back. There is huge demand for talent in data science, data engineering, as well as security.

“Innovation needs a strong foundation” said Ben Lorica, Chief Data Scientist and Program Chair for Strata Data Conference at O’Reilly Media. “Years of delayed investment and a reliance on legacy infrastructures may be holding European organisations back in the global race to the cloud. Yet, whilst they have some way to go before they achieve parity with their counterparts, it’s positive to see so many investing in data. A strong core of organised, clean and actionable data is crucial for any AI or analytics project. Provided companies become more competitive in attracting the best talent, 2019 may be the year that the continent turns a corner.”

Image Credit: Rawpixel / Shutterstock