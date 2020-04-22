Europe leads the way for multi-cloud adoption

The EMEA region leads the way for multi-cloud infrastructure adoption, despite challenges associated with security and skills gaps, according to a new report from technology firm F5.

Of 525 EMEA organisations polled for the report, 88 percent leverage multi-cloud environments - more than in the Americas (87 percent) or APCJ (86 percent).

Just over a quarter (27 percent) also said they expect more than half of all their applications to sit in the cloud by the end of the year. Meanwhile, more than half (54 percent) believe cloud to be the “top strategic trend” for the next two to five years.

EMEA is also at the forefront of another trend: choosing cloud platforms that support applications on a case-by-case basis. The significant majority said it is “very important” to be able to deploy and enforce the same security policies on-premises and in the cloud - which is less of a priority for businesses in the Americas or APCJ.

“Inflexible, one-size-fits-all solutions won’t work anymore in the cloud, so it is encouraging to see that per-application strategies are becoming more widespread in EMEA,” said Brett Ley, Senior EMEA Cloud Director, F5 Networks.

“Every application is unique and serves a specific function, such as finance, sales, or production. Each will have end users that scale from less than a hundred to into the millions. And each has a different risk exposure that can span from a breach being simply embarrassing to costing the business billions of dollars’ worth of damage.”

EMEA is also most worried about security and privacy, with the report arguing it stems mostly from GDPR. They’re also worried about applying consistent security policies across all applications, safeguarding against emerging threats and migrating applications between clouds and data centres.

They’re also less confident in their ability to withstand an application-layer attack in the public cloud versus in an on-premises data centre or via colocation deployments.

As for the skills gap, two thirds believe they lack necessary security talent going forward, more than America (65 per cent), but significantly less than APJC – 76 per cent.