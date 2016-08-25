European CIOs must reinvent themselves or perish

As digital transformation continues to reshape today’s business world, CIOs need to adapt if they want their businesses to keep striving. According to a new report by information technology firm New Cognizant, CIOs need to transform into ‘digital leaders’.

The report, entitled Being Digital: How and Why CIOs in Europe Are Reinventing Themselves for a New Age, says digital experience ‘does not stop at customer touchpoint’. Instead, it is in everything a company does, and the CIO plays a central role. Among CIOs in Europe, the majority is up for the challenge. Almost three quarters (73 per cent) believe they must act as digital strategists, while 74 per cent believe they must act as digital leaders, as well.

They need a next-gen IT strategy, distancing themselves from a big-system approach to a modular, adaptive one with plug-and-play features and open APIs. The report says CIOs need to look at as-a-service processes, IOT, cloud, mobile, bots and machine learning. They also need to form collaborative partnerships, and develop digital talent.

“CIOs need to lead the change for companies to go from merely ‘doing’ digital to ‘being’ digital to enable new business models, improve operational agility, develop innovative products and services, and deliver a more personalised and engaging customer experience,” says Phil Dunmore, Head of Consulting, UK at Cognizant.

“We see true IT leaders poised to be the next CEOs, moving away from simply being the ‘Chief Problem Fixing Officer’. Now is the time for CIOs to take the leap — to fully commit to a new way of thinking and truly transform themselves to be digital in the new age of business.”

