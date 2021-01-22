European datacenter players commit to 'climate neutral' operations by 2030

More than two dozen European datacenter operators - and almost as many trade associations - have formed a pact to make their operations climate-neutral by 2030.

The Self Regulatory Initiative was formed by companies including Amazon Web Services, Google, Aruba and Equinix, and has been described as “a historic and unprecedented commitment” to lead the transition to a carbon-neutral economy.

The initiative was developed in cooperation with the European Commission and supports both the European Green Deal and the European Data Strategy, both of which aim to tackle climate change in Europe.

According to members, the initiative sets “ambitious goals” and measurable targets for 2025 and 2030 in areas such as energy efficiency, carbon-free energy, water conservation, repair services and heat recycling.

Progress towards achieving climate neutral datacenters will be monitored by the European Commission twice a year.

“Today’s pledge from important parts of the data industry constitutes a promise to society and offers a welcome first step towards achieving our common ambitions for a smart and sustainable future,” said Frans Timmermans, European Commission Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal.

The signatories are as follows:

Cloud providers and datacenter operators

3DS Outscale (Dassault Systèmes)

Altuhost

Aruba

Atos

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

CyrusOne

Data4

DigiPlex

Digital Realty/Interxion

Equinix

FlameNetworks

Gigas

Google

Ikoula

Ilger.com

Infoclip

Irideos

ITnet

LCL

Leaseweb

NTT

OVHcloud

Register

Scaleway

Seeweb

Trade associations

CISPE, the association of Cloud Infrastructure Services in Europe

EUDCA, the European Data Centre Association

Cloud28+

Cloud Community Poland

Danish Cloud Community

Datacenter Industrien

Data Centre Alliance

Dutch Data Center Association

Dutch Hosting Providers Association (DHPA)

Eco – Alliance for the strengthening digital infrastructures in Germany

EuroCloud Croatia

EuroCloud France

France Datacenter

Host in Scotland

IKT-Norge

ISPConnect

TechUK