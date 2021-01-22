European datacenter players commit to 'climate neutral' operations by 2030

More than two dozen European datacenter operators - and almost as many trade associations - have formed a pact to make their operations climate-neutral by 2030.
The Self Regulatory Initiative was formed by companies including Amazon Web Services, Google, Aruba and Equinix, and has been described as “a historic and unprecedented commitment” to lead the transition to a carbon-neutral economy.
The initiative was developed in cooperation with the European Commission and supports both the European Green Deal and the European Data Strategy, both of which aim to tackle climate change in Europe.
According to members, the initiative sets “ambitious goals” and measurable targets for 2025 and 2030 in areas such as energy efficiency, carbon-free energy, water conservation, repair services and heat recycling.
Progress towards achieving climate neutral datacenters will be monitored by the European Commission twice a year.
“Today’s pledge from important parts of the data industry constitutes a promise to society and offers a welcome first step towards achieving our common ambitions for a smart and sustainable future,” said Frans Timmermans, European Commission Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal.
The signatories are as follows:
Cloud providers and datacenter operators
3DS Outscale (Dassault Systèmes)
Altuhost
Aruba
Atos
AWS (Amazon Web Services)
CyrusOne
Data4
DigiPlex
Digital Realty/Interxion
Equinix
FlameNetworks
Gigas
Google
Ikoula
Ilger.com
Infoclip
Irideos
ITnet
LCL
Leaseweb
NTT
OVHcloud
Register
Scaleway
Seeweb
Trade associations
CISPE, the association of Cloud Infrastructure Services in Europe
EUDCA, the European Data Centre Association
Cloud28+
Cloud Community Poland
Danish Cloud Community
Datacenter Industrien
Data Centre Alliance
Dutch Data Center Association
Dutch Hosting Providers Association (DHPA)
Eco – Alliance for the strengthening digital infrastructures in Germany
EuroCloud Croatia
EuroCloud France
France Datacenter
Host in Scotland
IKT-Norge
ISPConnect
TechUK