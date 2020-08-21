European heatwave could play havoc with data centers

Increasingly volatile weather patterns in Europe could pose significant issues for data center contractors in Europe, according to a new report from Aggreko,

More frequent heat waves, followed by thunderstorms, are serving to increase the moisture levels in the atmosphere, which can lead to suboptimal data center performance.

According to the report, while some operators use heaters to tackle the problem, they are only prolonging the issue, as heaters simply move moisture around the room. Instead, Aggreko champions the use of dehumidifiers.

“You don’t have to look for long until you find a news story about another data center being built. However, it is important to note that any damage caused by substandard temperature and moisture control are managed with a matter of urgency, especially after seeing such extreme weather patterns across the continent,” said Ryan Stanley, Moisture Control Sales and Product Manager Northern Europe.

Allowing data centers to operate at optimal levels, using as little energy as possible, has long been one of the main challenges for operators. To that end, many data centers are situated near large bodies of water, harnessed for the purposes of cooling.

Further, advanced artificial intelligence is being deployed to keep track of the energy consumption and make incremental improvements where possible.