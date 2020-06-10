European organisations have false sense of cybersecurity

Despite businesses suffering all manner of cyberattacks, and regardless of the fact that many struggle to comply with cybersecurity regulations, a significant portion still consider their operations secure.

This is according to a new report from Thales, which states that only two-thirds of businesses currently see themselves as vulnerable to attack, down from 90% two years ago.

Thales believes this amounts to a “false sense of security”, with complexity created by multi-cloud environments, budget constraints and the lack of a skilled workforce all posing a security risk.

Digital transformation, however, poses the greatest threat to security, according to the report. As businesses look to modernise their operations, many are shifting primarily to cloud environments, where some sensitive data sits unencrypted and unprotected.

For Rob Elliss, EMEA Vice President for Data Security Solutions at Thales, many of these challenges could be solved by adopting a zero-trust approach.

“Data is more at risk than ever, whilst organisations are unwittingly creating the perfect storm for hackers by not implementing the security basics,” said Elliss.

“Unfortunately, this will result in increasing problems, particularly in a world where working remotely will be part of the new-normal, unless companies can step up to the plate when it comes to keeping data safe.”

With quantum computing on the horizon, the future isn’t much brighter, either. While some organisations expect advanced devices to help them become more secure, some are afraid that the new technology will lead to new and dangerous exploits.