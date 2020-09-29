European organizations are planning to adopt zero trust architecture to strengthen their security posture

Most IT and security decision makers in EMEA plan to adopt the zero trust framework, a new report from Gigamon states.

Based on a poll of 500 respondents, the report claims businesses are turning to zero trust in order to make the network more secure and improve their ability to mitigate risk.

Other motives include making data safer and easier to manage, as well as reducing the risk of employees compromising the system.

Most respondents (61 percent) said they believe zero trust will enhance their IT strategy, with a further third claiming the premise will underpin their strategy going forward.

For most respondents, company culture and employee behavior are both a motivator and a roadblock when it comes to implementing zero trust. Incompatible company culture was cited as the top reason for not adopting zero trust, while a fifth said that getting employees on board was pivotal before moving into zero trust.

“The fact zero trust had both high awareness and high adoption as an initiative demonstrates its increasing prominence in the industry,” said Bassam Khan, VP Product & Technical Marketing Engineering at Gigamon.

“We can see that perceptions of zero trust have considerably changed, as 86 percent of those surveyed said that zero trust had/could have helped their business as it deals with the impacts of the current global situation. What’s more, 78 percent of the companies surveyed agreed it would have a positive effect on security without compromising productivity, showing its viability in today’s digital infrastructure.”