European Parliament calls for "full audit" of Facebook

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Facebook. After the Cambridge Analytica fail, and the recent “View As” scandal, the European Parliament has called for a full audit of the company’s security practices.

The EU Parliament adopted a resolution yesterday which calls for a full audit to assess Facebook’s practices of data protection, as well as personal data security.

The resolution also recommends the social media giant to change in order to prevent various groups from meddling with anyone’s elections. The resolution says Facebook has ‘not just breached the trust of European users, but also EU law’.

It proposes the following:

Applying conventional “off-line” electoral safeguards online: rules on spending transparency and limits, respect for silence periods and equal treatment of candidates;

Making it easy to recognise online political paid advertisements and the organisation behind them;

Banning profiling for electoral purposes, including use of online behaviour that may reveal political preferences;

That social media platforms should label content shared by bots, speed up the process of removing fake accounts and work with independent fact-checkers and academia to tackle disinformation;

Investigations should be carried out by member states with the support of Eurojust, into alleged misuse of the online political space by foreign forces.

Facebook is yet to comment on the resolution.

Yesterday, the company was fined by the Information Commissioner’s Office £500,000 for failing to protect user data.

Even though it sounds like a hefty sum of money, Facebook may have escaped the worst, as the data breach it was fined for occurred before GDPR came into effect.

For that reason, the sum of £500,000 was the highest available for the ICO.

Image Credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock