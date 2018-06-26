European PC sales see unexpected increase

Despite forecasts from less than six months ago that predicted the European PC sales slump would continue, the Western European market has registered its second successive quarter of growth for the second quarter of this year.

According to Context Market Intelligence, overall PC sales rose by 13 per cent across the region as a result of enterprise spending on PCs. Notebook sales were up by 15 per cent, desktop sales were up by eight per cent and workstation sales were 18 per cent higher than they were during the same period last year.

Context predicts that this growth in sales will continue throughout the year though it will likely not reach double digit figures.

Things are quite different than they were a year ago as a result of the component shortage coming to an end. The fact that Easter fell earlier in 2018 also affected when this year's trading periods occurred which likely led to increased sales during Q2.

Senior analyst at Context, Marie-Christine Pygott warned against reading too much into the year-on-year trend, saying:

"April last year was a very weak comparison [period]. Having said that, we do see genuine PC growth as well driven by Windows 10 refreshes."

In the UK, PC volumes rose by 21 per cent and the country experienced higher growth than in the Netherlands, Portugal and Ireland. In Germany, PC volumes rose by 16.8 per cent and France was the only country of the top 13 markets where PC volumes fell.

GDPR was also cited as a strong reason for many businesses to upgrade their ageing PCs.

Image Credit: janeb13 / Pixabay