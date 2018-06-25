European workers lacking the digital skills they need

Google’s Grow with Google program, aimed at helping people learn new digital skills and find / start a new job, is paying off.

A new report released by IPPR, the Progressive Policy Think Tank, found that in the last two years more than 188,000 people either found a new job, or started their own business, thanks to the help of the Grow with Google program.

It was also said that 32,000 people took on more staff, and more than half a million of businesses (505,000) reported revenue and/or customer growth. The Grow with Google program offers free online and offline skills training.

The report also gives tips on how to improve businesses in the future. It says that the private sector should tie more closely to the public sector, as that can be a ‘powerful mechanism for improving digital skills’.

Improving digital skills in a country can be achieved best by working with a specific place, community or industry. That way, it’s easier to maximise the impact and to identify a target audience.

The report also says that the ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach should be avoided as it’s less than ideal.

“As the digital revolution impacts on every aspect of our lives and our work, people need opportunities to gain these vital skills – and to keep on learning,” said Sarah Longlands, director of IPPR North who led the research project.

“Programmes that make a difference match the skills for a global economy with the needs of businesses, communities and individuals. They challenge stereotypes of ‘who does digital’ and work with key partners to make technology as accessible as possible.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Duncan Andison