Every second Brit never changes the router password

How often do you change your WiFi password? According to electronics retailer reichelt electronic, not often enough. The latest report from the retailer claims that more than half of users, 55 per cent to be exact, never changed their WiFi password.

That leaves them quite vulnerable to cyber-attacks, the report adds.

The survey, based on a poll of 1,000 UK adults, says the majority (85 per cent) know that they need to protect their WiFi networks with a password. However, once set up, most never change it. Less than a quarter (22 per cent) keep it for more than two years at a time. Just 10 per cent change their WiFi password regularly – once a month.

The report also says that half (49 per cent) don’t even use passwords, or any other means for that matter, to protect their WiFi networks. Less than a third (29 per cent) know what WiFi encryption is, a quarter (24 per cent) know how to change the router’s username, and 13 per cent knew about hiding SSD.

Less than four in ten (37 per cent) are aware of router firewalls, and 39 per cent regularly update their router’s firmware.

Ulf Timmermann, CEO, reichelt elektronik, warns: “More and more people are accessing the internet via their WiFi at home every single day. Simply relying on a password as your sole security method at home puts WiFi users at risk as launch passwords are easy for hackers to break.”

You can find the full report on request, on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje