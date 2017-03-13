Everyone will use data analytics in three years' time

In three years’ time, there will hardly be a company out there that won’t be using data analytics. This is according to a new report by digital transformation firm Atos. It says that currently, 40 per cent of businesses are using data analytics in some of their business’ key functions like sales or marketing. Another quarter (23 per cent) is planning to implement it within the next 12 months, and by 2020, 90 per cent of companies will be using data analytics.

Funny thing is – they’ll use it despite some serious obstacles standing in the way.

Almost half (44 per cent) have said that the ‘increase in the variety of non-structured data’ poses a significant challenge. A third (35 per cent) is worried about traditional siloed data practices, as well as the lack of alignment between IT and business.

That’s why, to many businesses, improving IT’s relationship with the business and realigning IT with business are the two biggest priorities for the next year.

Ursula Morgenstern, Atos ESVP for Business and Platform Solutions, observes, “The pace at which an organization benefits from data analytics is determined as much by business issues as by technology. That’s why at Atos we put the emphasis on a business-led approach with Atos Codex, our offering for business driven analytics that leverages the Atos expertise in IoT and cognitive solutions.”

The full report, entitled “The Future Belongs to Those Who Monetize and Maximize their Data”, can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens