Exponential-e wants to solve your internet speed woes

British cloud and network provider Exponential-e has taken upon itself the burden of the UK's poor business internet speeds, as it starts offering what seems as the ultimate solution.

The 10 Gigabit Ethernet service (GigE), is expected to soon be available to all British businesses and yes, it will be a 10 Gigabit service. Exponential-e says this is among the 'highest network speeds in the world', and something businesses in the country crave. “The fact that many companies in the UK still struggle for a decent network connection is scandalous.

High-capacity bandwidth is critical in delivering vital, internet-connected services that play an important role in carrying out everyday business,” said Lee Wade, CEO at Exponential-e. Besides rolling out GigE, Exponential-e has also used the opportunity to take a dig at the UK government, which it says is not doing enough.

“It is no secret that UK companies are frustrated with poor network connectivity,” Exponential-e’s press release reads.

“This was highlighted when 75,000 businesses signed a letter of complaint to Parliament on the topic last year. Exponential-e is now addressing this concern by rolling out an affordable solution that is over 400 times faster than the Government’s minimum definition of superfast broadband (24Mbps).” Knowing businesses will be interested in the cost of this fancy new toy, Exponential-e’s website says it will cost £2,000 a month, excluding VAT.

