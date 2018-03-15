F-Secure wants to secure the aviation industry

F-Secure has announced a new cyber-security solution built exclusively for the aviation industry.

The firm's new F-Secure Aviation Cyber Security Services will integrate “security assessments of avionics, ground systems and data links, vulnerability scanners, security monitoring, incident response services, and specialised cyber security trainings for IT managers as well as cabin and cockpit crews, into a single package that helps airlines harden their operations against cyber-attacks.”

F-Secure’s Hugo Teso, a former pilot himself, and now head of F-Secure’s Aviation Cyber Security Services says off-the-shelf communications technologies, which are increasingly finding their way into aircrafts, are posing a serious security risk.

“Because these off-the-shelf technologies weren’t necessarily created to meet the rigorous safety requirements of airlines, the aviation industry is making cyber security a top priority,” he said.

Besides assessing different technologies or components, the service will help airlines achieve long-term security for all their operations and systems, Teso added.

“In aviation, trust is everything, and airlines know that if they lose trust they lose business. And even though cyber security is a relatively new concern for them, they understand that they need to get on top of problems right away and stay ahead of potential issues as technologies, operations, and threats evolve,” said Teso. “The overlap between security and safety is 100 percent clear to airlines, so even an attack that’s not intended to affect the safety of an aircraft in reality – like hacking into a database to steal passenger data – is an unacceptable risk that threatens to undermine customer confidence in other operations.”

Image Credit: Robert Stearns / Pexels