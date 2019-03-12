F5 snaps up NGINX in $670m deal

Security and cloud software firm F5 Network has announced it is buying NGINX for over $650m.

The majority of web content nowadays is delivered by NGINX, which is one of the biggest and most popular web and application servers in existence today.

NGINX will continue to operate as its own brand, F5 said. it will still be led by CEO Francois Locoh-Donou, who will join the new company together with founders Igor Sysoev and Maxim Konovalov.

NGINX will also keep its open-source strategy, with the main change appearing to be that NGINX’s software load balancing technology will get F5’s security solutions and cloud innovations. F5 believes this will speed up its development of services for containerised applications.

The company’s stock rose 2.6 per cent following the news.

“We believe every organization can benefit from the agility and flexibility enabled by modern technologies without compromising on security, manageability, and reliability,” F5 CEO Francois Locoh-Donou said in a statement.

“The combined company will enable every customer — from the app developer to the network engineer to the security specialist — with the tools they need to ensure their apps are available and secure across every platform, from the enterprise data centre to private and public clouds.”

Image source: Shutterstock/MaximP