Facebook building a new data centre in Denmark, the media claim

Facebook is getting ready to build its third data centre outside the US, according to media sources. Citing local Danish news site fyens.dk, the media are saying Facebook is preparing to build a data centre in this country, and it should be located in an industrial zone near Odense, Denmark's third largest city.

The 500,000 square metres construction site will hold a total of three server halls, according to the report. The site, which reportedly cost 68 million DKK (£7.9m), is now fenced and being guarded by security. UK's Business Insider says this new data centre will be bigger than the one the company opened in Lulea, Sweden, three years ago.

"We have not made any final decision to come to Denmark,” a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider.

“It takes years to get a site ready for a new data centre, and because of the long lead time, we're always evaluating potential new locations as we expand our global infrastructure. By doing work upfront, we can move fast when we do need more capacity. But, we're not committing to anything right now."

Data centres are essential to Facebook, for two reasons. One, it needs extra space as the amount of data its users create is growing at an enormous pace. The second reason is that it needs to build data centres on European soil to comply with the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation, which regulates how businesses manage user data.

Image Credit: Endermasali / Shutterstock