Facebook gives update on user hack

Facebook has given an update regarding its recent data breach, reporting that although the attack wasn't as widespread as originally thought, millions of Facebook accounts were still breached.

In a blog post, Facebook's VP of Product Management Guy Rosen said a total of 30 million users have had their tokens stolen, not the 50 million that was originally reported.

Out of those 30 million, one million of the affected have had no information stolen. For 15 million, hackers took names, phone numbers, and email addresses, if those could be found in their profiles.

For the remaining 14 million, hackers took names, phone numbers, email addresses, usernames, gender, locale/language, relationship status, religion, hometown, self-reported current city, birthdate, device types used to access Facebook, education, work, the last 10 places they checked into or were tagged in, website, people or Pages they follow, and the 15 most recent searches.

"This attack did not include Messenger, Messenger Kids, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Pages, payments, third-party apps, or advertising or developer accounts,“ Rosen confirmed.

He added that the social media giant will continue to work with the authorities, including the FBI, the US Federal Trade Commission, Irish Data Protection Commission, and other authorities.

