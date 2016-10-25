Facebook Messenger adds PayPal integration

In an effort to make it easier for users to pay through its app, Facebook has added PayPal as a new payment option in its Messenger app.

The deal between the two companies will allow customers to use PayPal when shopping through the app and they will even be able to use the service to pay for items purchased through merchants' chatbots. The online payment service had added that it will also be making it easier for users to link their PayPal account to their Facebook account.

For some time now, Facebook has been working with a number of companies to beta test its new payment system that will be available to Messenger users by the end of the year.

PayPal is just one of the ways users will be able to pay using the app alongside their current payment information stored on Facebook. The social network has also been working with a number of other companies in the online payment market including Stripe, Visa, MasterCard, American Express and PayPal's own Braintree.

PayPal has 192 million global users and being able to use the service within Messenger could be quite beneficial for the company. Earlier this year, Facebook's messaging service reached a billion users and 40 per cent of mobile users in the US are currently using the platform.

As for now, PayPal integration within Messenger will only be available in the US though the company is deciding how it will proceed to rollout its services globally on Facebook's messaging app.

Image Credit: Jakraphong Photography / Shutterstock