Facebook 'should face less scrutiny than media organisations'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes his platform should be regulated as if it were somewhere between a publisher and a telecommunications operator.

During a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Zuckerberg discussed the issues of hate speech and political influence on platforms such as his own, and reiterated the call for social media regulation.

“I do think that there should be regulation on harmful content...there’s a question about which framework you use for this,” Zuckerberg said.

“Right now there are two frameworks that I think people have for existing industries. There’s like newspapers and existing media, and then there’s the telco-type model, which is ‘the data just flows through you’. But you’re not going to hold a telco responsible if someone says something harmful on a phone line.”

“I actually think where we should be is somewhere in between,” he concluded.

Social media platforms are at the heart of an ongoing debate around the spread of misinformation and fake news in the run up to this year's US general election.

Zuckerberg said his company employed 35,000 people just to review online content and implement security measures, according to Reuters.

The efforts of these individuals results in more than a million fake accounts being removed from Facebook every day, most of which are detected as soon as they're created.

“Our budget is bigger today than the whole revenue of the company when we went public in 2012, when we had a billion users,” he said. “I’m proud of the results but we will definitely have to stay vigilant.”