Facebook to build its first Asia data centre in Singapore

The social networking giant Facebook has announced its plans to build its first data centre in Asia which will be located in the western part of Singapore in an area formerly known as Data Centre Park.

The new facility will span 170,000 square metres and be 11 storeys high. Facebook is investing over $1.4bn in the facility which will be its first data centre in the region where it previously leased or ran its operations from points of presence.

The company currently has 15 data centres worldwide though most of its facilities are located in the US and Europe.

Facebook's data centre in Singapore will be the first to feature the StatePoint Liquid Cooling system the company developed alongside Nortek Air Solutions. The system itself will help reduce the energy consumed by the data centre while reducing the amount of ground water used by 20 per cent according to the company.

As is the case with its other data centres, the new facility will be fully powered by renewable energy and is expected to have an annual Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.19. The building that houses the data centre will be made up of perforated material to increase airflow throughout the facility.

Facebook's Singapore data centre is expected to be operational by 2022 though construction would continue on after that and likely take several more years to complete. The facility will begin operations at 30 megawatts and expand its capacity all the way to its peak of 150 megawatts using a phased approach.

Facebook currently has no plans to build additional data centres in Asia after it completes its new facility in Singapore.

