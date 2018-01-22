Facebook to open major European digital training hubs

Facebook has announced that it will open three new centres in Europe dedicated to training people in digital skills with the goal of training one million people in the next two years.

The US company plans to open three “community skills hubs” in Spain, Poland and Italy to help prepare EU citizens to better participate in the digital economy. Facebook will also invest 10 million Euros in France through its artificial intelligence research facility in Paris.

The social network's education efforts are designed to better prepare people so that they will not be left behind as a result of the digital revolution.

Facebook's community hubs will offer training in digital skills, media literacy and online safety. The training will be offered to those with limited access to technology such as refugees, youths and the elderly. The company aims to train one million individuals as well as business owners by the year 2020.

Facebook's Community Boost EU program will be geared towards small businesses and start-ups to help them hire new employees and grow. The company plans to conduct in-person training for 100,000 small and medium sized businesses and it will also offer online training for 250,000 businesses.

All across the EU, governments and businesses are working together to boost digital skills in the region in an effort to lower unemployment rates and ensure that workers are trained to meed the needs of today's digital world.

