Facebook to open major new London office

Facebook has expanded its London presence once more with the news that it has acquired three buildings in King's Cross, amounting to a total of 611,000 square feet of office space.

Th deal is equivalent to roughly 15 per cent of the entire commercial space at King's Cross, which is becoming one of London's top technology areas.

The three buildings in question are P2 on Lewis Cubitt Square and 11 and 21 Canal Reach. So far, Facebook has UK offices in Rathbone Place and Brock Street, London.

Speaking about the deal, Will Colthorpe, Partner at KCCLP, said: “We are thrilled that Facebook will be coming to King’s Cross and has chosen to expand its business here. This deal cements King’s Cross’ reputation as one of the UK’s leading tech destinations.”

“It is a very exciting time for King’s Cross. Retail centrepiece Coal Drops Yard opens to the public in October, and ten years after first breaking ground on the development, some of the world’s biggest brands now call this their home.”

Facebook will thus join the likes of Google, Universal Music, and Louis Vuitton. Samsung has also recently acquired new business space nearby. It announced the opening of ‘Samsung KX LDN’, a 20,000 sq ft showcase space at Coal Drops Yard.

Image Credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock