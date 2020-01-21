Facebook wants to hire 1,000 more UK workers

Facebook has announced a major new hiring push in London.

According to a Reuters report, Facebook is looking to add 1,000 new employees across a range of areas, most notably product development and safety. More than half of the jobs will be in technology, covering themes such as software engineering and data science. One notable mention is “community integrity” - the department that looks for, and removes, harmful content from Facebook’s platforms.

In a recent interview, Facebook’s vice president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa Nicola Mendelsohn said the company isn’t worried about Brexit.

“The Johnson government has been very clear about what that looks like, and so we will continue to invest here in London,” she said.

For Boris Johnson, Facebook’s expansion is “great news”. “We are committed to making the UK the safest place in the world to be online, alongside being one of the best places for technology companies to be based,” he said.

According to Reuters, one of Facebook’s main goals going forward is to rebuild the trust lost after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

“We also understand that this is an ongoing important conversation - we want to be part of that conversation,” she said. “We want to be working with policymakers in this area to get to thoughtful policy.”