Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, went offline for a few hours

On Sunday morning, many people were forced to do what they dread most – interact with other people – in real life!

It was during this cataclysmic weekend day that Facebook, together with its adopted offsprings WhatsApp and Instagram, went down, not allowing people all over the world access for hours.

The website wouldn't refresh, and messages weren't coming through, from roughly 6:30 AM EDT (New York time) to about 9:30 AM.

It seems as the outage affected people in the States, Europe, as well as Asia.

A Facebook spokesman apologised for the inconvenience. "Earlier today, some people may have experienced trouble connecting to the family of apps. The issue has since been resolved; we’re sorry for any inconvenience," the apology email read.

Downdetector.com, a website which tracks downed websites and the amount of people that get affected by the change, reported that more than 12,000 people were having trouble accessing Facebook during the downtime.

During the same time, the website also said that WhatsApp was showing signs of trouble for some 3,000 people, and roughly 7,000 individuals reported problems with Instagram.

We're not sure how many Instagram influencers have had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Downdetector.com has a live outage map, which showed that most of the reported incidents were located in Europe and in Asia.

This is the third time this year that Facebook has had a more serious outage. The last noteworthy incident happened in March, when access to Facebook was restricted for some 24 hours.

Image Credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock