Facebook will hire 500 employees for new London headquarters

Facebook's decision to open a new headquarters in London will require the company to hire an additional 500 employees which will increase its British workforce by 50 per cent.

The company's new office in Fitzrovia will occupy 227,324 sq ft and is estimated to be large enough to hold 2,000 employees. When Facebook moves to its new UK headquarters next year, it will employ 1,500 staff, though there will be room for further hires later on.

The company's European head, Nicola Mendelsohn, announced its expansion during the CBI conference today. She has made it clear that a large number of the new positions at Facebook will consist of highly skilled roles. Mendelsohn offered her thoughts on Facebook's strong connection to the UK, saying: “The UK remains one of the best places to be a tech company and is an important part of Facebook's story. We came to London in 2007 with just a handful of people. By the end of next year we will have opened a new HQ and plan to employ 1,500 people.”

The UK's vote to leave the EU has left many worried that businesses may begin to pull out of the country. However, London's mayor Sadiq Khan believes Facebook's announcement is proof that London has become a tech centre that draws in companies from a number of industries due to the innovation and creation that occurs there, saying: “The capital's vibrant tech scene is the envy of Europe, and Facebook's continuing commitment is another sign that London is open to talent, innovation and entrepreneurship from all four corners of the world.”

Google also announced last week that it was planning on building a new headquarters in King's Cross that will create 3,000 jobs and Apple announced in September that it too would move its headquarters to Battersea Power Station.

