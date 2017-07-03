Facebook's Find Wi-Fi feature now globally available

One of Facebook’s most popular mobile features is getting a global rollout as the company looks to help businesses spread connectivity around the world.

Find Wi-Fi, which allows users to look for nearby Wi-Fi networks. Facebook hopes this feature will help frequent travellers and people where mobile connectivity is hard to come by.

The service was previously only available to a handful of users, butcan now be used by everyone, the company confirmed.

However in order for the feature to actually be useful, it needs user content. Businesses and similar organisations need to use their pages and list that they have Wi-Fi. Only then will users be able to see it.

“To find Wi-Fi hotspots, open your Facebook app, click on the “More” tab and then “Find Wi-Fi.” Once in the “Find Wi-Fi” tab you may need to turn it on,” Facebook explains in the Newsroom post.

“You can then browse the closest available hotspots on a map, and learn more about the businesses hosting them.”

The feature is now globally available in Facebook apps for both Android and the iOS.

Image Credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock