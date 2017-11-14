Few UK workers believe AI will threaten their jobs

Despite growing concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) will soon make a number of jobs redundant, few UK workers are worried that this emerging technology will put them out of a job.

The global professional services firm, Genpact conducted a survey of over 5,000 workers across the US, UK and Australia to reveal a striking gap when it comes to workers views regarding how AI will impact their current positions versus those of their children.

Of the UK workers surveyed, only six per cent strongly believe that AI threatens their jobs today while 88 per cent believe that younger generations will need to acquire new skills in order to succeed once AI has become more widespread in the workplace.

Genpact's Chief Digital Officer, Sanjay Srivastava offered more details on the results of the company's research, saying:

“Artificial intelligence brings a seismic shift in the future of work – making some roles obsolete and enhancing others, while at the same time, creating new jobs, and even spawning new professions. Our research shows that employees want and need additional skills to embrace these opportunities – and companies must respond. Businesses that will succeed in this new world will be those that ramp up fast to invest in the right AI tools and upskill their workforce.”

Twenty per cent of UK respondents said they worried about AI's threat on their current jobs but more than half (54%) fear the impact the new technology will have on the career opportunities of their children and of future generations.

Retraining will certainly be necessary as AI adoption in the workplace becomes widespread however 32 per cent of the UK workers surveyed worry that they will have neither the time nor the money for the retraining they would need to work with AI.

Companies around the world are already looking into ways they can implement AI into their current businesses and those that wish to retain their current workforce should begin exploring just how they could go about retraining their employees to utilise this and other emerging technologies.

Image Credit: John Williams RUS / Shutterstock