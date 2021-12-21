Fewer than a quarter of firms report AI has led to job losses

For the majority of companies introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their tech stack, the technology did not lead to job loss. This is according to a new survey published by academics at the University of Warwick and the University of Sussex Business School.

Analyzing 759 “eligible responses”, the researchers found that less than a quarter of firms believe this tech has led to a net job loss. On the other hand, a similar proportion believed the exact opposite (creating new jobs) while for the majority (more than half) it made no difference.

Compared to any other technology, however, AI is disruptive to job numbers. In fact, the introduction of AI is 28.4 percentage points more likely to be linked to job creation, and 26.6 percentage points more likely to be linked to job destruction.

“While we can’t say for sure how many jobs will be created or destroyed from the research, it is likely that the automation of some tasks may mean fewer people are needed to perform some jobs but that increased productivity may reduce costs stimulating sales and demand for workers overall,” commented Dr Wil Hunt, Research Fellow at the University of Sussex Business School.

“This of course is likely to depend upon the specific AI technology used and what employers hope to achieve by using it.

Other research covering the topic, authors are saying, are flawed as they discuss a “what if” scenario, ignoring the economic, social and cultural factors influencing a firm’s new tech adoption rate.