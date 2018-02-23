Financial services being increasingly targeted by hackers

Financial services websites are ‘considerably’ more compromised than any internet banking user would hope or expect.

A new report by Menlo Security says that in 2017, this category had more than 12,000 ‘known bad’ sites, than any other traditionally trusted category. More than a third (39 per cent) of top Business & Economy websites are a known risk, it was said.

The report states that this is the case because “more sites in the Business and Economy category rely on vulnerable software than any other category”. Many of the sites use Microsoft IIS 5 web server, which basically died 12 years ago.

Almost half (42 per cent) of top 100,000 sites (Alexa’s ranking) are at risk due to using outdated software. At the moment, there are 4,600 phishing sites that use legit hosting services like Google or Blogspot. Surfers generally trust these services, making them extra vulnerable to phishing attacks.

Menlo Security's report also said that 19 per cent of “typosquatting” sites are in trusted categories. Typosquatting is a practice of creating a website that has an url almost identical to the original one, misleadingly capturing traffic. So, for example, typosquatting on Google would mean creating a website with the url Goooogle.com or Googlr.com.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock