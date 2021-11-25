Find the top web hosting with InMotion Hosting’s Black Friday deals

Ranking among the best web hosting services for good reason, InMotion Hosting is an industry veteran offering a wide range of web hosting, from shared to VPS and all the way through to WordPress and dedicated hosting.

Our InMotion Hosting review remarked on its breadth of web hosting packages and wealth of choice, as well as its incredibly generous 90-day money-back guarantee: an industry-leading move. It's also among our top picks for the best cloud hosting and the best VPS hosting.

For Black Friday, the company has announced a huge number of deals relating to its different web hosting packages and plans for shared, WordPress, reseller, managed VPS, and dedicated server hosting.

Deals on its shared and WordPress hosting last until 31st December, while its deals on VPS, reseller, and dedicated hosting expire on 1st December - so make sure you take advantage before they run out!

Black Friday DEAL: Get reseller hosting and save over $250 Black Friday DEAL: Get reseller hosting and save over $250 InMotion Hosting’s reseller hosting is benefiting from a Black Friday deal, with its R-2000S plan available for $15.39 a month for a one year term only, the introductory price of its cheaper R-1000S plan. With this deal, available until 1st December, you benefit from 120GB SSD storage, 1.2TB bandwidth, a free dedicated IP and 50 cPanel accounts, for a saving of over $250!



Black Friday DEAL: Save thousands on managed VPS hosting Black Friday DEAL: Save thousands on managed VPS hosting For Black Friday, InMotion Hosting has made its VPS 6GB RAM plan available for $29.99 a month, the price of its cheaper 4GB RAM deal, until 1st December! On a 36-month term, you could save up to $2,160, and get six CPU cores, 105GB SSD storage, unlimited bandwidth, a free SSL certificate, and much more!



Black Friday DEAL: Get 500GB of free backup storage with dedicated hosting Black Friday DEAL: Get 500GB of free backup storage with dedicated hosting Until 1st December, InMotion Hosting is offering 500GB of free backup storage, up from 50GB free, with both its Advanced and Elite dedicated server one-year plans. Advanced is $189.99 a month with 2TB of SSD primary storage, 10 dedicated IPs, and 15TB data transfer, while Elite offers two 1TB SSD RAIDs, 15 dedicated IPs, and 20TB data transfer for $259.99 a month.



Black Friday DEAL: Save over $200 on shared hosting Black Friday DEAL: Save over $200 on shared hosting InMotion Hosting is making its more advanced Power shared hosting plan available for $4.99 a month, the introductory price of its Launch plan until 31st December. The Power plan offers a free domain and SSL certificate, covers unlimited sites, provides unlimited bandwidth and email addresses, and unlimited SSD storage: for over $200 in savings!



Black Friday DEAL: Save over $250 on WordPress hosting Black Friday DEAL: Save over $250 on WordPress hosting For Black Friday, InMotion Hosting is offering its WP-2000S WordPress hosting plan for $4.99 a month, the introductory price for its WP-1000S plan, until 31st December. This plan covers two websites, offers 100GB in storage, and comes with a free SSL certificate, unlimited bandwidth and emails, and more for a saving of over $250!



InMotion Hosting’s shared hosting plans start at the equivalent of $2.29 a month if you pay three years in advance. The plans include Core, Launch, Power, and Pro, with all but the cheapest including unlimited websites, bandwidth, NVMe SSDs and email addresses. Only the high-end Pro plan can be paid monthly, with cheaper plans requiring 12-, 24-, or 36-month contracts.

All VPS plans are cloud hosted and Linux-based, able to be paid for monthly, bi-annually, or in one, two, or three year subscriptions. Each plan is fully managed and includes free website migration, free cPanel accounts, a 99.9999% server uptime guarantee, unlimited bandwidth, a free SSL certificate, a built-in server monitoring dashboard, and DDoS attack protection.

The cheapest plan is $19.99 a month, with 2GB of RAM, 45GB of storage, 4TB of bandwidth, and two dedicated IPs. As the price increases, so does the RAM, SSD storage and CPU cores on offer.

When it comes to WordPress plans, InMotion offers four options ranging from WP-1000S through to WP-4000S, the latter being the only plan that can be paid monthly (the others are available via one, two, or three year subscriptions). All plans offer unlimited bandwidth, email, and a free SSL certificate, with the number of sites, amount of SSD storage, and performance factor increasing with price.

Dedicated server hosting from InMotion comes in three plans: Essential, Advanced, and Elite. These are able to be paid for monthly, quarterly, bi-annually or annually, with Essential starting at $139.99 a month on an annual contract. RAM doubles as you move up the plans, while data transfer figures increase too alongside SSD Primary storage and the number of dedicated IPs.

InMotion's reseller hosting is available across four plans: R-1000S, R-2000S, R-3000S, and Reseller VPS. Able to be paid for monthly, bi-annually, yearly, or over a two-year subscription, all offer a free dedicated IP, with SSD storage, bandwidth, and the number of included cPanel accounts increasing with price. The two most expensive plans include Launch Assist, which offers two free hours of managed hosting.

Image Web hosting sees a dedicated provider allow access to its servers on a subscription basis, with each server containing storage space and bandwidth needed to host one or many sites. Not every business or individual can host their own servers, as this would be too expensive and inefficient. Web hosts have massive data centers around the globe that contain these servers, and hosts allow access to these resources for a fee. There are different types of hosting available at different prices and for different needs. Shared hosting is the most cost-efficient and sees resources shared on one server between multiple sites, while at the other end of the scale expensive dedicated hosting provides dedicated servers for large websites. Shared hosting plans offer web hosting for cheap, though many providers now offer competitively-priced cloud hosting, managed hosting, and virtual private server (VPS) hosting.

Your next steps when choosing a web hosting provider

It's best to avoid common hosting mistakes, and to learn about hosting security before you choose a hosting provider. It also makes sense to look into finding a leading website builder if you need one at this point, and to choose a domain name, register your domain, and look into domain privacy protection.

