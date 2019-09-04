Firefox 69 blocks third-party tracking and cryptomining

The latest edition of Mozilla's Firefox browser features a number of improves security capabilities to help keep users protected online.

Firefox 69, available on desktop and Android from today, will now third-party tracking cookies and cryptominers by default, helping users stay safe when browsing.

The new version of Firefox has the company's Enhanced Tracking Protection automatically turned on by default for all users worldwide as part of the ‘Standard’ setting in the Firefox browser.

This system will also be able to block known “third-party tracking cookies” according to the Disconnect list, which has been built after months of tests by the Mozilla team.

The company first rolled out Enhanced Tracking Protection as an optional tool back in June, and says that currently only around 20 percent of Firefox users have it enabled - a number it aims to get up to 100 percent now.

The service will be demonstrated by a shield icon in the address bar, with users able to see what exactly is being stopped through the Content Blocking section.

Cryptominers will also be blocked by default as part of the Standard Mode of Content Blocking preferences, and Fingerprinting scripts, which harvest a snapshot of your computer’s configuration when you visit a website, then track users across the web, can also now be blocked through the browser's "Strict' mode.