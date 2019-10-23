Firefox will warn you about data breaches

Mozilla has just released a new version of its browser, and this comes with welcome additional security features we've already seen in competing products.

As of yesterday, users can download Firefox version 70, which comes with a built-in warning system, in case your login or password credentials were stolen in a data breach. Firefox has a built-in password manager called Lockwise. Now, Lockwise will warn the users in case it spots that the service, for which it has stored passwords, was breached.

This is similar to what we’ve seen Google do with its Chrome browser’s Password Checkup add-on earlier this year.

Also, Firefox now comes with a social media tracking blocker, which will be turned on by default. When enabled Firefox will block trackers on domains related to Facebook, Occulus, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Twitter, TweetDeck, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Firefox will allow its users to change these settings and will offer a more granular control over what is blocked. Through the Enhanced Tracking Protection Settings (located in the Privacy & Security part of the options), users will be able to select which trackers get blocked.

The new version is available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Poor password management remains one of the key cybersecurity issues nowdays. With many people using the same username and password combination across a multitude of sites, breaching one place means they’re at risk of losing much, much more. Experts recommend using password managers and making sure each service has its own, unique password.