Firms could revert to analogue processes post-pandemic

Just because businesses sped up digital transformation efforts in response to the Covid-19, doesn't mean newly forged practices will survive post-pandemic.

This is according to a new report from Iron Mountain, called CTRL + ALT + REPEAT: Why the Covid-driven acceleration in digitizing business processes could be short-lived.

The report, based on a poll of 1,000 IT professionals responsible for managing business data in enterprises, states that most of the respondents had to react quickly and bought off-the-shelf products to digitize their operations as fast as possible.

As a result, the majority (57 percent) fear their employer will revert to less efficient, analogue means of accessing data once the world gets back to something that resembles the “old normal”.

Another key reason for the possible post-pandemic step-back could be that many of the decisions took place in silos, without considering the broader impact across business units. Consequently, the lack of integration means these solutions could fail to meet their fundamental business needs, forcing employers to revert into a more analogue approach.

But the arguments for digital transformation stand, even when the decisions are rushed. The survey’s respondents said IT support, customer relationship management and team resource management all benefitted greatly from the digitization of business – productivity was up, plenty of time was saved, data quality increased while costs went down.