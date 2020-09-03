Firms warned not to alienate young IT workers

Recruitment firm Hays has warned businesses not to alienate the youngest generation of IT workers, which could have a significant impact in the long term.

In a recently published report, the company claimed that just a quarter (24 percent) of IT employers are currently looking for graduates, trainees or apprentices.

Recent research from the International Labour Organisation that one in six young people lost their jobs as a direct consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, while those that did keep their roles had to accept a 23 percent reduction in working hours on average.

Among those born in 1995 or later, four in ten described their career prospects as either average or poor. More than a quarter (28 percent) have started feeling negative about their careers since lockdown as implemented in mid-March.

James Milligan, Global Head of Hays IT, claims that avoiding taking on younger workers leads to a sea of troubles, including a severe skills gaps, seniority disparities, impeded industry progression and productivity issues.

“Focusing on hiring young talent remains crucial in order to secure the talent your organization needs now and avoid significantly minimizing your talent pool or cutting off your future supply of talent ready for when the economy improves.”

Milligan goes on to argue that businesses should focus on training and upskilling, offering work experience and providing career support in order to support young tech professionals.

“This is a call to arms to all the leaders out there,” said Alistair Cox, Hays CEO, in a recent blog.

“The needs of your current employees are of course important right now, I’m not questioning that. But we mustn’t lose sight of our youth. They need our guidance more than ever now. They are the future and we must do what we can to ensure that future is as bright as possible.”