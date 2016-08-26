For sales pros, IT departments are crucial to success

For sales professionals in the UK, IT is extremely important. As a matter of fact, a third of sales can be directly attributed to IT. This is according to a new report by RingCentral and Censuswide, which have polled more than 500 sales pros on the importance of IT.

Out of those polled, 80 per cent said they believe IT, and the software it brings, makes their jobs easier. More than nine in 10 feel supported by IT. The report concludes that a working relationship between the two departments is ‘integral to business efficiency’, which was confirmed by the affirming figures.

“It’s encouraging to see so many sales professionals being complimentary about their IT departments, and really shows just how important IT has become to support and enhance business operations,” the report says. Without training, however, a lot of this would not have been possible, which is why sales professionals get trained once every six months, sometimes even more.

Almost half (45 per cent) of sales pros participate in the decision-making process prior to software purchases, and more than four fifths (83 per cent) of companies have in-house IT support. Sales departments are among the rare ones that understand that IT’s job is much more than just technical support and system maintenance. More than half (55 per cent) are aware IT is needed in business improvement, through the introduction of new services.