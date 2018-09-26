France and UK see GDPR complaints soar

France is seeing a significant increase in the number of privacy complaints following GDPR, the country's privacy watchdog said this Tuesday.

According to CNIL’s report, there have been 3,767 complaints since the General Data Protection Regulation kicked off on May 25. Looking at the same period last year, there have been 2,294 complaints. So, we’re looking at a 64 per cent jump in complaints, CNIL says, suggesting that its citizens have ‘seized the GDPR strongly’.

It also said it received more than 600 notifications on data breaches, which affected some 15 million people. CNIL says two organisations are filing complaints on the consumers’ behalf – noyb and La Quadrature du Net, which filed complaints against Google, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn and Apple.

European authorities are currently managing more than 200 cross-border complaints, mostly about children.

“These complaints raise questions about consent in general, and in particular that of minors,” it says.

August data from the Information Commissioner’s Office also suggested that complaints are on the rise. Between May 25 and July 3, 6,281 complaints have been filed — more than double compared to the 2,417 lodged at the same time last year.

General Data Protection Regulation is an EU-made regulation that aims to organise how companies gather, store, secure and share data they have on the citizens of the European Union. It also covers issues like privacy and consent, as well as data breaches and how they are handled by the victim organisation.

Fines for breaching GDPR can go up to 4 per cent annual global turnover, or €20 million, depending which sum is greater.

