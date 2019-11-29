FTSE 100 firms facing major cloud migration issues

FTSE 100 and 250 firms are looking to digitally transform, but they’re facing major cloud migration issues, a new report from Cloudhouse says.

It claims that more than four in five firms are “holding applications back” due to problems migrating. Part of the problem seems to lie in the fact that almost all companies still run on legacy Windows operating systems. Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 are still widely being used in these organisations, and Cloudhouse claims they’re being “severely hampered” by the cost and complexity of migrating legacy applications.

Legacy infrastructure aside, the report also argues that many are afraid of being locked into a single cloud provider, and some don’t even know there are solutions they could use to migrate legacy apps.

More than a fifth (22 per cent) are putting off the migration of business-critical applications because they don’t want to risk them in a new, incompatible cloud server environment.

Almost all (94 per cent) agree that application migration is essential to digital transformation, but just six per cent have completed this journey.

“It’s very worrying that some of the largest enterprises in the UK risk being crippled by their inability to migrate legacy applications to the cloud as the Windows end-of-life deadline looms,” said Mat Clothier, CEO, Cloudhouse.

“There is a gap in expertise and in their understanding of cloud-migration technology such as containerisation, which they need to overcome this paralysis. Otherwise they face escalating costs and severely downgraded competitiveness.”

Speaking of containerisation, the report says that just six per cent see it as a solution.

And it’s not just legacy software – the lack of expertise is also a problem. Clothier believes encapsulation is the way to go.

“Major enterprises are neglecting the most effective and obvious solution – encapsulation,” said Clothier.

“This is an advanced form of containerisation that lifts each legacy application and its underlying environment and makes it fully-functioning and evergreen in the cloud. Incompatible applications can be encapsulated and migrated without the need for refactoring, recoding, upgrading or any impact on end-user experience. This eradicates extended support charges as well as removing technical debt. It’s time for enterprises to reappraise the options.”