Fujitsu: The new world of "fast IT" is changing IT buying habits

IT buying behaviours are changing in much the same way as food-purchasing habits, according to Michael Keegan, Fujitsu’s head of product business for the EMEIA region.

Speaking to ITProPortal at Fujitsu Forum in Munich last week, Keegan explained how the way companies are now buying IT mirrors the change seen in the food industry, with speed and convenience now the priorities.

“The way in which companies are buying IT has changed very significantly. The IT buying behaviour is kind of like the change that we’ve seen in how people buy food. They used to buy the carrots, the greens, the beef, the gravy granules and the potatoes. Then you’d mash the potatoes, you’d boil the carrots, you’d shove the beef in the oven and poor some water over the gravy granules. And in a sense that’s like the traditional method of buying IT; you’d buy the servers, you’d by the storage, you’d buy the computers and then you’d decide what to do in your data centre and then you run it all.”

“But now all that’s changed. We’ve moved in to the era of quickly available, ready cooked foods. I come back for dinner tonight and what I want is chilli con carne, but I don’t want to have to make it, I want to put it in the microwave and it’s going to take three minutes to heat up. That model is much more the collaboration, co-creation model, which I think is the right way to approach the market, rather than do everything end to end."

So essentially, rather than buying all the separate components and carrying out all the integration and setup themselves, more and more companies are looking for customised, pre-integrated systems that can be stood up or taken down quickly. “It’s about speed, it’s about agility, it’s about not having to have the biggest IT department in the world, it’s about someone else doing the headaches of the integration for you,” Keegan explained.

And this shift in behaviour isn’t limited to technology companies. It’s something that Fujitsu is seeing across all industries and, “in this software-defined data centre age,” Keegan doesn’t see the trend disappearing any time soon. In fact, he went one step further, describing this shift to “fast IT” as “probably the biggest change in IT that we’ve ever seen.”

“I certainly think this will dwarf everything we’ve seen so far and what we’ve seen so far has been pretty big. The move to open systems, the move to cloud and we’re now adding in the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence and automation. Fast IT is super disruptive and it’s going to change everything.”