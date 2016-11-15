Fujitsu bolsters EMEIA defences with new cyber security business

Fujitsu is establishing a new cyber security business focused on ensuring business continuity for organisations that fall victim to cyber attacks, the company announced today at Fujitsu Forum in Munich.

The new portfolio of security solutions for the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) region aims to strengthen businesses' resilience against attacks through services such as continuous system monitoring and early warning defences.

Six new Security Operation Centres (SOCs) will be opened in the region and those in the UK and Germany will be upgraded to become Advanced Cyber Threat Centres.

Duncan Tait, SEVP and Head of EMEIA and Americas at Fujitsu, said: “Security has never been more critical to our customers. Although it is never going to be possible to prevent cyber attacks, we recognise that businesses cannot afford to stop operations because of them. Any form of cyber attack can cause paralysis and loss of reputation, and at worst can completely stop a company from being able to carry out its day-to-day operations. Our enhanced cyber security business is focused on doing whatever it takes to ensure that our customers can maintain business continuity.”

We're all familiar with the modern security rhetoric that 'it's a case of when, not if a company gets hacked,' so the business continuity focus makes a lot of sense. At Fujitsu Forum in Munich, Rob Norris - the company's head of enterprise and cyber security for EMEIA - spoke about the importance of moving towards a "detect and respond" mindset rather than just protection, with the current threat landscape placing new importance on business resilience.

"What we’ve got to do is evolve from just fixing cyber issues to really getting underneath what is going on with these threats, how they are being constructed and what they are targeting,” he said.

In terms of technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and biometrics are two areas Fujitsu is focusing on, namely through its SURIENT portfolio - which uses AI for the predictive analysis of cyber attacks - and its PalmSecure authentication technology.

Stay tuned for more news and analysis from Fujitsu Forum throughout the week.