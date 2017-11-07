Fujitsu brings Edge Computing to Industry 4.0

Fujitsu has expanded its Industry 4.0 push with the launch of a new edge computing offering for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT).

At its Fujitsu Forum 2017 event in Munich today, the company revealed a major expansion to its existing Intelliedge platform that will allow manufacturers around the world to benefit from the power of edge computing.

The new Intelliedge Edge Computing Appliance looks to bridge the gap between Operational Technology (OT) in the field, and on-premises and cloud-based information technology (IT), giving companies an end-to-end view of their IoT processes

Fujitsu says that the new offering can help manage the data flow created by IoT-connected devices heading between the network edge and the cloud, allowing for fully digitised production lines, from supply chain to production systems - all in real time. It can also enable so-called ‘digital twin’ systems, created by connecting machine data and intelligence to real-time information from industrial appliances.

The system, designed and manufactured at Fujitsu’s German headquarters, ships with Linux CentOS, meaning it can run on a number of other operating systems, and offers secure, encrypted protection for all essential enterprise data.

“The new frontier in the world of IoT is the ability to capture, analyse and act on data to optimise network edge systems in real time,” said Andreas Rohnfelder, head of the Fujitsu Industry 4.0 Competence Centre.

“The Intelliedge ‘intelligent edge’ solution bridges the gap between Operational Technology on the shop floor and IT in the cloud or on-premises, providing visibility and easy management of entire, digitalised production chains. Intelliedge enhances the Fujitsu portfolio of enabling technologies to provide real value to our manufacturing and industrial customers, and fits seamlessly with cloud platforms. Intelliedge is also a core component used by Fujitsu’s professional services capabilities when designing and implementing Industry 4.0 solutions.”

Intelliedge Edge Computing Alliance will be available from January 2018, however there’s no news on pricing just yet.