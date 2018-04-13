Fujitsu looks to help public sector embrace the cloud

Public sector organisations struggling to digitally transform their way of working might want to look in the direction of Fujitsu.

This help comes in the form of a roadmap of services aimed at helping the public sector on various topics, including migrating to Crown Hosting Data Centres.

Fujitsu says the modular services are designed especially with the government’s challenges in mind. They support departments that have a “cloud first” approach, which can be tricky in its own right. The complexity of existing infrastructure and the variety of options on offer can make life for public organisations quite difficult.

“Government departments are keen to adopt cloud computing and set themselves up for a digital future,” said Crown Hosting Data Centres chief executive Steve Hall. “However, to undertake that transition departments must manage their legacy systems – and designing the right hybrid IT environment is critical.”

“From recent research we have done, 86 per cent of those in central government say that technology is driving positive change in their organisation, and digital technology will be critical to the future of the public sector,” added Greg McDaid, head of public sector and transport at Fujitsu UK & Ireland.

“By creating the right migration strategy, departments can make the best use of their existing infrastructure and set themselves up for success in their future digital ambitions.”

