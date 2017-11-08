Fujitsu ups real-time security threat detection

Fujitsu has laid out its plans to protect businesses against the looming spectre of cyber-threats with the launch of a comprehensive new security service.

The company revealed its new Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) launch at the Fujitsu Forum 2017 event in Munich this week, utilising the power of predictive analytics to allow customers to spot security issues before they become a major problem.

The CTI platform collects intelligence from Fujitsu systems around the world, gathered through ongoing monitoring and assessment of the current threat landscape as well as the company’s technology partners and even intelligence forums.

In doing so, Fujitsu says that the service can offer the “earliest possible warning” for new security threats, and also offer regular updates on how to combat new and potentially damaging attacks. The company will also regularly share its findings and recommendations through ‘early warning’ threat advisories, daily digests, weekly bulletins and monthly client calls, helping customers to always be prepared for the latest threats.

“Being online is the lifeblood for all organisations today – and it is critical to remain online, and protect the integrity of your systems and your data – even when you’re under attack from cyber criminals,” said Rob Norris, Fujitsu EMEIA head of enterprise and cyber security.

“Nobody should underestimate the catastrophic damage that a cyber attack can cause – starting with a simple slip, such as opening an infected email. The nature and scale of cyber threats is changing so fast that traditional security solutions on their own are no longer enough to provide adequate protection. Instead, organisations need to understand and carefully manage their risk of threat exposure and constantly test and make sure their defences are continually up to the task.”

“Preparation is key: in the event of an attack, a response and recovery plan makes all the difference in minimising the impact of the attack. What we give our customers with the CTI service is a comprehensive view of their security posture, thorough analysis of security risks and actionable information – because today, being unprepared for a cyber attack can easily put a company out of business.”