Fujitsu: Why the ‘digital revolution’ can be the key to your business success

Fujitsu has become the latest technology heavyweight to throw its weight behind the growing workplace phenomenon that is digital transformation.

Speaking at the company’s Fujitsu Forum 2017 event in Munich yesterday, the company’s EMEIA head Duncan Tait hailed the effects that embracing digital technology is having on shaking up the traditional ways of working.

"I don't think that there's any doubt that this thing called digital revolution, or digital disruption, or whatever you want to call it, is having a very significant impact on the world, and is probably the defining theme of the 21st century," Tait said.

The company also revealed new research showing that that many businesses are failing to implement new solutions such as flexible working, holding their employees back from their full potential.

“There is no doubt that digital disruption is blurring business boundaries,” Tait added. “It's enabling entirely new and disruptive business models, it's taking revenue away from the big companies that owned markets before, and new competition, new business models, is changing all of that"

"As the world gets more and more connected, with more and more data, I think that we're only just at the start of what this digital revolution can mean."

Elsewhere, Tait provided an update on Fujitsu’s overall market strategy and outlook, aspects which had recently been called into question after the company revealed a tie-up with Lenovo that will see the PC giant acquire a 51 per cent stake of its laptop business.

Rather than being the precursor to a potential takeover, however, Tait was keen to promote the deal as a major joint venture that will greatly benefit Fujitsu, which will retain its IP, but take advantage of Lenovo’s huge selling and channel presence that comes with being the world’s largest PC manufacturer.

"We want to contribute towards the creation of a networked society, a digital society,” Tait said. “We think that by our contribution to this, we can help make the world a safer and more prosperous place for everybody."

"To do this, we're building a connected services company...I'm not saying that we're exiting technology - in fact it's quite the opposite...we recognise that the world is getting hyper-connected...and there is value in those connections for our customers, our partners, and Fujitsu."