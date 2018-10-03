G Suite gets major security boost for Android devices

Google has announced new security features for its G Suite offering, giving organisations and IT administrators a stronger hold on their corporate data.

Rolling out “in the coming weeks”, the new features will allow administrators to lock down a stolen or lost company-owned Android device, until it is found. The goal is to avoid potentially having to wipe the device completely, which is something admins can do right now.

The second feature allows administrators to reset the password on a device, which will probably prove its worth when people start forgetting their credentials.

This feature won’t be rolling out for everyone, though. Only companies that have signed up for either G Suite Business or Enterprise will have access to these features. Also, admins will need to enable advanced mobile management in the Google Admin console.

Some reports are claiming 67,000 mobile phones were stolen last year, or 183 phones every day. This puts enormous pressure on companies trying to protect their data, especially in today’s corporate world where people carry their business phones everywhere, and where they even use their own private devices for work and work-related activities. Add GDPR and its draconic fines to the mix and you have a corporate data nightmare.

A recent IBM report suggested the average cost of a data breach is $3.86 million, while the big incidents can cost companies up to $350 million.

