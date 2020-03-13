G Suite hits two billion monthly active users

G Suite, Google’s suite of productivity apps, has reached two billion monthly active users. The milestone was confirmed by Javier Soltero, Head of G Suite, in an interview with Axios.

According to Soltero, Google hit the landmark figure late last year, but the company is by no means complacent.

"That's a staggering number...These products have incredible reach. Changing the way people work is something we are uniquely positioned to do,” he said.

“Nobody has run the table on communication and collaboration. [It's] not a solved problem,” he added.

In future, Soltero expects the “smart compose” feature, currently available for Gmail and Docs, to expand into other apps. He also believes separate apps in the suite could be better integrated.

According to 9to5Google, the company wants to unify Gmail, Drive, Hangouts Chat, and Hangouts Meet under one application.

Soltero declined to discuss how many of the two billion use a single app (e.g. Gmail), or how many were paying users versus free. But, in early 2019, G Suite had five million paying customers.