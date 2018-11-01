GandCrab ransomware toppled by Bitdefender

One of the many ransomware that float around the internet has been rendered useless after a cyber security company released a decryption tool to help the victims.

Bitdefender just announced it released a decryption tool for three different versions of GandCrab, which it calls ‘the world’s most prolific ransomware’.

Victims of the versions 1, 4 and 5 of the GandCrab ransomware can rejoice, as they won’t have to pay ransom to the attackers, or risk losing their files in the process.

The decryption tool, Bitdefender says, has been developed in close partnership with Europol and the Romanian Police, with support from the FBI and ‘other law enforcement agencies’.

“The release of this decryption tool is a spectacular breakthrough that highlights the effectiveness of collaboration between security vendors and law enforcement agencies,” said a Bitdefender spokesperson. “We have spent months on crypto-research and deployed considerable infrastructure to make this possible and help victims regain control of their digital lives at no cost.”

Bitdefender says GandCrab spreads through spam email, exploit kits and affiliated malware campaigns.

Ransomware is a type of malware which encrypts all the data on a machine, network and cloud, and demands ransom in cryptocurrency for the decryption key. Victims usually have just a few days to pay up, or they will never see their information again.

Cyber security experts are warning everyone, companies and individuals, to stay safe, be careful when opening links and attachments in emails, to keep a backup of important files on an offline disk, and to install an antivirus solution.

